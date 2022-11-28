A couple of months ago he came Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to break schemes, since this new installment of the franchise has sold millions of copies in a matter of a few days. However, it seems that Activision He wants to continue adding players to his squad, so there is talk that the video game will soon be made free to the public.

According to an insider, this second reboot installment will have a free weekend of December 15 to 19 as part of the game’s mid-season update on the 1stDecember 4th. It is expected that shipment Multiplayer is also being added, though there are no further details indicating more game modes or new characters available.

These types of events are not new in the world of gaming at all, since they are done in order to convince users to buy video games, clearly because of the multiplayer part. For its part, it has not been mentioned if it will be full access to the title or only to certain sections, there is also the question of whether the save files can be transferred.

Keep in mind that when the time limit passes, there will no longer be access to the shooter game.

Should that free weekend come around, it’s clearly going to be on platforms that include PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: If they release the game, it is clear that many are going to go try the campaign, even finish it. But in the end, it could be the perfect hook for those who were not sure if they were going to buy it at full price.