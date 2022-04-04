At the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards opened with Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars, known as Silk Sonic, the project they started in 2020. The duo presented the song ‘777’ and, a few minutes later, Olivia Rodrigo came out on stage with ‘Drivers License’, the first single of his career. Prior to her performance, the 19-year-old singer had already won her first Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Vocal Performance category.

After the Oscars, the Grammys have been one of the most important awards in the entertainment industry that resume the ceremonies after changing their dates for the omicron variant. Scheduled for January, the Recording Academy event was celebrated hours before the red carpet by figures such as Alejandro Sanz. “Long live music, the majesty of it. Let’s always celebrate her.”

Jon Batiste led the nominations with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER, who had eight nominations. However, young music stars Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were the favorites in the category album of the year.

For this edition, they announced a segment dedicated to Ukraine. “We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, but we are still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “We hope the segment inspires our global audience to get involved in supporting these critical humanitarian efforts.”

In addition, the Will Smith scandal was not forgotten. On the pre-show, LeVar Burton warned the guests. “I want to warn everyone that our next host is a comedian. If you know what I mean. Stay in your seats and keep your hands to yourself.”

Tony Succar at the Grammys

The Peruvian attended the Person of the Year gala in honor of Joni Mitchell last Friday. Latin Grammy winner Tony Succar posted on Instagram: “Musical legends, idols! @johnlegend, @herbiehancock , @jonbatiste, I have noticed that the greatest are often the most humble, that is the example that we all have to follow. What an incredible experience to be able to meet them even for a few seconds, the inspiration they give me is impressive. Jazz, R&B, soul… I love its essence, its culture, merging this with Latin is something that defines who I am musically”.

Succar He was nominated in the best tropical Latin album category for his album Live in Peru. This year’s winner was Rubén Blades for Salswing!, a production in which he worked together with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta. El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico and Gilberto Santa Rosa were also nominated.

Tony Sucar. The Peruvian was nominated. Photo: diffusion

Among other awards, before the televised gala, with Origen, Juanes won the Grammy for best Latin rock album and the band Foo Fighters won the Grammy for best rock performance for ‘Making A Fire’. At press time, Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ won the song of the year award.