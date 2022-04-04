Despite the public apology for the slap in the face at the Oscars and your own resignation from the Academythe career of Will Smith risks suffering serious consequences. In fact, production of several films with Will Smith, including Bad Boys 4 may have been blocked.

The slap given to Chris Rock could have some serious repercussions on Will Smith’s career. According to an article by The Hollywood Reporterthe production of some films that are expected to see the participation of Will Smith, it would be blocked.

According to the magazine, the action movie Fast and Loosewho would speak of a man with memory loss who discovers he has led a double life as a CIA boss and agent, would have been “silently set aside“. The film produced by Netflix he had already lost his director before the infamous slap David Leitchand now the project could be permanently canceled.

One of the most anticipated films by the public starring Will Smith is surely Bad Boys 4which was momentarily paused. However, there does not seem to be any real room for a definitive cancellation by Sony, since the third installment Bad Boys for Life was a huge commercial success. The film, in fact, was released in theaters in 2020 shortly before the arrival of the pandemic e grossed the extraordinary sum of 426 million dollars.

Therefore, Will Smith’s violent gesture towards Chris Rock could cost him not only the esteem of the public and the Academy, but could also hit his acting career hard, as has already happened recently also in Johnny Depp.

Will Smith still apologized to Chris Rock, the Academy and his loved ones, but this may not be enough. The gesture of him has indeed caused not only the ire of millions of peoplebut also those of personalities such as Jim Carrey.