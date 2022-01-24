Imperia. From September, in Imperia, the Technological Pole will be able to open the course in IT and telecommunicationsin four years, as well as at Ruffini, the four-year Cat course, environment and territory constructions will be operational. There are three Imperia schools that have seen approved the projects presented to the ministry as part of the National Plan for experimentation of four-year courses of upper secondary education: the Ruffini, the Technological Pole and, for professional institutes, the Ipsia Marconi with a specific course which, however, will only be activated in 2023. Twenty-eight requests in Liguria validated in the special ranking, the Technological Pole ranked third and the Ruffini in fourth place: in front of only two institutes in La Spezia (the Mazzini high school and the Sauro institute). But what will the path that will begin at Iti Galilei offer to new members? “More mathematics, more physics, more information technology, more English, more robotics and new technologies, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and web 3. 0 deepening some of the skills of the Stem disciplines (science, technology, enginering, mathematics) – explains the teacher Sonia Afflisio , referent of the project for the Technological Pole – This result is not the result of a desire to compress a five-year course into a shorter one, but it was taken as an opportunity to improve the curriculum, making it more adherent to current and more training needs flexible”.

Each student can choose from a wide range of elective courses, building your own course of study in a personalized way. Subjects include web law, applied mathematics, computer science, collective writing laboratory, physics, robotics, chemistry and marine biology in English. And, again, enhancement of language learning through the teaching of mathematics in English in the first and second year, to then arrive at the Clil methodology and more laboratory activities such as gamification, inquiry, storytelling, tinkering, hackathon, escapes room, debate. Information on the school website; on January 25th there will be an online desk, from 11.30 to 13, on the Google Meet platform: to receive the access link, write to stradaquadriennale@polotecnologicoimperiese.it

“It’s about a highly innovative project – adds the head teacher, Elisabetta Bianchi – from a methodological and didactic point of view that will be activated, from the next school year, in a class before the Institute with a specialization in IT and telecommunications, in which all the disciplines foreseen by the address will be taught. I study and strengthen scientific subjects in particular by making use of didactic and organizational flexibility. Our Polo has also joined, with the Nautical Institute, the CAIE experimentation which will be activated in the machinists course starting from the third year and will allow to obtain the qualification for the management of electrical equipment and systems, which is in great demand on board ».

As for the Ruffini, the news and the satisfactions for the manager Luca Ronco are double given that within the institute ITS will also start shortly, the first and only one in the West, dedicated to agri-food, and a three-year degree. Ronco, among other things, is also a manager at Marconi. “The four-year course is accompanied by new learning models and the intensive use of digital technologies – summarizes Luca Ronco – We have thought of a project that involves the Cat Surveyors course, a professional figure in great demand by the territory, because the legislation on qualification has changed since August 2021: now a three-year degree is required. The Ruffini is the seat of this degree, as a provincial pole institute. With a 4 plus 3 course, Ruffini can now guarantee families a technical diploma, a three-year degree and enrollment in the College of Surveyors with relative “power of signature” ».

Online registration of female students and students for the school year 2022/2023 are open until 8 pm on January 28 (info www.earning.it)