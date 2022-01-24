New Tales it’s a new one publisher which was founded in Paris by some veterans of the videogame industry from, among others, Ubisoft, Sega and Blizzard, announced in these hours with a short press release, awaiting information on the first projects in progress.

The idea of ​​the founders is to create new intellectual properties and collaborate with teams from around the world, providing support and services for game development and publishing. New Tales’ president and CEO is Cédric Maréchal, who has been in the business for nearly 30 years and has worked for Blizzard, Vivendi Games, Sega and Cryo, having previously also been senior VP of Activision Blizzard.

“We have built a team of passionate gamers with an unrivaled degree of experience, who have made some of the world’s largest intellectual property and gamer communities thrive,” Maréchal said in the New Tales announcement.

New Tales, an illustration accompanying the publisher’s foundation

“Gaming has rarely seen such an exciting time, fueled by tons of innovation and creativity. However, the frequency of new releases continues to increase, reinforcing the need for international publishing. New Tales is a complete solution that provides developer collaboration, dedicated to maximizing their success, “it also reads.

Particularly interesting is the fact that the company intends to “build its own productions internally, creating own games and intellectual property “, so the formation of internal development teams is perhaps also planned. Among the other members of New Tales there are other experts in the sector such as the chief operating officer Benoit Dufour (formerly Activision Blizzard), chief growth officer Delphine Le Corre and chief content officer Emmanuel Obert, also from Ubisoft. We therefore look forward to hearing about the first productions by the new label in question, which at the moment already has a official site.