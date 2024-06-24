A future to build

After the announced separation from Esteban Ocon at the end of this season and the arrival of Flavio Briatore in the role of team consultant, the future of Alpine – also at the line-up level for the 2025 season – continues to hold sway. The manager from Cuneo has secured, at least in words, the future of Pierre Gasly, who looks set to remain with the Renault-owned team again next year. However, Audi is also interested in him.

The real lottery, however, concerns the second seat: one possibility is that Ocon’s heir is a young pilot, also because at the moment the team’s priority is certainly not aimed at those behind the wheel of the single-seater, but rather at its development. There are certainly two sons of art in the running: on the one hand Mick Schumacherstill linked to Mercedes but already under contract with Alpine for the WEC, e Jack Doohanthird driver of the Enstone team.

Couple of artistic children

As reported by the German site Motorsport-Total.com both Schumi Jr. and Doohan will be ‘tested’ in a day of testing that Alpine is reportedly organizing at the beginning of July Paul Ricard with the A522s of 2022. The intention is not to create a kind of shoot-out between the two, but rather to have a overall evaluation of the options available. In fact, a more experienced solution, which would correspond to the name of, is not at all excluded at the moment Carlos Sainz.

It would certainly be fascinating, now 30 years after the two world titles won in 1994 and 1995 with Benetton, see Flavio Briatore direct another Schumacher from the pits.