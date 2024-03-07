Read everything you need to know about the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP here.

After the first race of the season we will start the second race of 2024! The 2024 Saudi Arabia GP is the battleground for the men's drivers. There is a lot of intrigue surrounding Formula 1 at the moment.

For example, Christian Horner is under fire for his, er, libido towards employees and the FIA ​​boss is also not as clean as a whistle. You can bet that these two topics will be discussed extensively.

Agenda GP Saudi Arabia 2024

Please note that, just like last week, we are one day ahead. The reason is Ramadan: it starts on Sunday.

Thursday March 7

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM | First free practice

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Second free practice

Friday March 8

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM | Third free practice

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Qualification

Saturday March 9

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Race

GP Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia does not have a huge motorsport history or huge car industry. However, the country is the main supplier of oil for many economies, including ours. So yes, this is also the case here sportswashing.

Thanks to this sporting event, you will have warm feelings towards Saudi Arabia. At least, that is the intention.

The circuit: Jeddah

Joking aside, Jeddah is incredible. It's Monaco, but tripping on Walter White stuff. it is a street circuit in the harbor of a rich city, but where Monaco is epically slow and there are no overtaking options, Jeddah is very fast and you can overtake in some places.

The circuit is 6.174 km long, so we drive 'only' 50 laps to complete the 300 km plus one lap. The direction of travel is counterclockwise. Despite the winding layout, there are no fewer than 3 DRS zones.

The most successful way to overtake is to line up your car after the second DRS zone, take DRS again in the last corner and then on the straight ahead or brake out at Turn 1.

Saudi Arabia GP 2023: what happened last year?

Let's take a look back at the previous season. Because what happened then?

Qualification

Things didn't go well for Max Verstappen, as he had engine problems in Q2 of qualifying. Now we have to mention that his time (1:28.761) would have been fast enough for P4.

However, it was Sergio Pérez who took pole with a time of 1:28.265. Charles Leclerc was number 2 (1:28.420) and Fernando Alonso 3 (1:28.730). Read last year's extremely entertaining qualifying report here.

Fastest lap

Max Verstappen drove a time of 1:31.906 in lap 50 (the last lap).

Stage

Sergio Pérez lost a place to Fernando Alonso at the start, but he made up for it on lap 3. He then rode to victory relatively unthreatened. Fernando Alonso finished third, 20 seconds behind Checo. Read Jaap's report here!

GP Saudi Arabia 2024: what we already know

Even though the first meters still have to be driven, there are already many things that we can share with you. This way you are even better informed at the cappuccino corner.

What is the position at the start of the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP?

Max Verstappen is the leader in the rankings. But yes, because the ranking is only 1 race old, it can still go either way.

Which tires will Pirelli bring for the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP?

In Bahrain they rode with the hardest possible compounds, but we are now moving up a bit. This means that the white band (Hard) is the C2. Yellow (medium) is the C3 band and red (Soft) is the C4.

What strategies are possible for the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP?

It is a long circuit where overtaking is possible, but quite difficult. That means a one-stop strategy. Lewis Hamilton surprised by starting on hard surfaces and switching to slicks. It didn't pay off because everyone went into the pits on lap 18 (due to a safety car situation).

Weather forecast Saudi Arabia GP 2024:

Everyone knows that Eskimos have 50 words for snow. This is not the case in Saudi Arabia. The weather forecast for this race weekend is as follows:

Thursday: 28 degrees, lots of wind, dry

Friday: 28 degrees, lots of wind, dry

Saturday: 29 degrees, less wind, dry

Odds Max Verstappen GP Saudi Arabia 2024

The fastest driver in the fastest car. The difference with which he classified everyone last race was impressive. For Jeddah, however, the car needs different properties to be fast. So it may be that other teams will come a little closer. Nevertheless, Max is of course the absolute favorite.

Who will be the surprise of the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP?

Sergio Perez. He is always very strong on street circuits. Now that can't really be called a surprise. You can also expect Carlos Sainz to perform well here. That's why we think Fernando Alonso: knows how to keep his car intact, dares to take a risk and can spread himself.

What do the betting shops say about the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP?

They say that Max Verstappen will win, ahead of Pérez and Charles Leclerc. If you think you know better than our three F1 editors,

Where can I follow the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP?

F1 TV

This was always the choice for the F1 fan and in principle it still is. You can see everything from the race, plus all the previews and afterthoughts, which are very extensive and in-depth at F1TV. The price is high: 94.99 per year. It is valid for one year.

Viaplay

ViaPlay is 15.99 euros per month, but nowadays that includes F1TV! So basically a no-brainer. You also have films, series and other sports on viaPlay. Downside: they killed Frasier!!!

VPN

Streams

Watching streams illegally is of course possible again. Here we have a bunch of streams for you of poor quality.

Grand Prix Radio

You can enjoy listening to Olav Mol via GP Radio! They also have great music, by the way. And Jack Plooij. Him too.

Prediction Saudi Arabia GP 2024 Autoblog editors

Michael

Verstappen Sainz Pérez

Verstappen Sainz Pérez

I'm watching this race on Saturday on the road back from winter sports. A nice contrast (I hope) with the temperatures in the desert during the race. I would like to formally protest against the scoring of this editorial competition. Because not being at the top of the points table with the right three drivers on the podium is of course a shame. Anyways. No, I'm not going to play it safe for places 2 and 3. Max at 1 is of course not really a gamble, that's a bit like writing down your name at a rehearsal, then you have the first points. I'll just go for Sainz on 2 and Sergio on 3 AGAIN. Just because I think Checo is already demoralized again by the deficit he had last week while Max didn't even try.

Jaap

Verstappen Perez Leclerc

Verstappen Perez Leclerc

After the ridiculous success of the first prediction, I'll just do it again. In Jeddah, Red Bull is, if possible, even stronger than in Bahrain. The car has been as bulletproof as a Honda Jazz for years now, so that will be another 1-2 for Max and Checo. Leclerc finishes third this time. Bottom line, he remains just the better driver compared to Sainz. Although you cannot maintain for another ten years that you are always unlucky and they always have to have you as the Monegasque.

Wouter

Verstappen Pérez Sainz

Verstappen Pérez Sainz

Qualifying was still a bit exciting last week, because Max needed a big tow to take pole. During the race the order is clear again. I think Checo will enjoy another 2-3 races and then he will make mistakes again.

Autoblog will in any case report on qualifying and the race.

