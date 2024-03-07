Next Saturday, March 9, America is facing Tigers in it Aztec stadium for Matchday 11 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX. This duel is one of the most striking of the weekend because it is the last final that took place.
The Eagles come from having beaten 1-5 at Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium with captain's doubles Henry Martin and the American Alejandro Zendejasplus a target from the Colombian Julian QuiñonesAlso during the week they faced Chivas in it National Classic for the round of 16 of the First Leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup thrashed 0-3 with goals from Quinonesthe Chilean Diego Valdes and The Bomb.
On the other hand, the U of Nuevo León experienced a 2-1 defeat against Toluca in it Nemesio Diez Stadium after the goals of Alexis Vega and the Brazilian Tiago Volpidespite so much Ozziel Herrera. In the same way, the royal team experienced its match in the round of 16 of the First Leg of the Concachampions before him Orlando City equaling without annotations on North American soil.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – The goalkeeper usually ends up as a figure of the team by making great saves and in the National Classic he was little demanded.
Defense: Ramón Juárez – The Chilean Igor Lichnovsky He played at the start during the week, so now the youth player would come in as a substitute, and he has also proven to be someone reliable.
Defense: Sebastián Cáceres – The Uruguayan remains in great shape and is noted as the strong man of the central defense.
Right back: Israel Reyes – With the injury of Kevin Alvarezthe former Puebla player has begun to be used in this position and has had good performances.
Left back: Cristián Calderón – From one moment to the next El Chicote has found a better version, contributing a lot when he goes forward. On the other hand, Salvador Reyes He could also be the chosen one because Chicote played during the week as a starter.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – The strong man of the midfield, who is in charge of the hard work of recovery to provide escape and would be needed against the strong midfield of the royals.
Pivot: Richard Sánchez – The Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo He is the skilled man in the midfield, but it was his turn in the National Classic, so the Paraguayan has to start against the cats.
Midfielder: Diego Valdés – The Chilean was out for a while due to injury, but he is now at one hundred percent and if he is in his best shape, he is a decisive man.
Far right: Javairo Dilrosun – The latest signing of the azulcremas finally provided his first assist against Atlas and apparently he has already fitted in with the rest of the team.
Left winger: Brian Rodríguez – With the almost departure of the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez and the appearance of Julian Quiñones In the Concachampions, the Uruguayan would once again be a starter.
Forward: Henry Martin – La Bomba continues to show that when he is on the field the offense is more powerful. After a double, he will seek to continue increasing his quota.
This is what América's possible alignment would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Ramón Juárez, Sebastián Cáceres, 'Chicote' Calderón, Israel Reyes
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Richard Sánchez, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Brian Rodríguez, Henry Martín, Javairo Dilrosun
Substitutes: Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez, Julián Quiñones, Alejandro Zendejas, Álvaro Fidalgo, Santiago Naveda, Illian Hernández, Salvador Reyes, Óscar Jiménez, Igor Lichnovsky, Néstor Araujo, Leonardo Palestine
