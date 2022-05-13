Palermo, an official receives a notification of arrest and throws himself out of the window

At the first light of dawn there Finance Police knocked on the door of Marcello Miraglia to notify him of an arrest warrant. The 60-year-old provincial police officer of Palermoappeared calm and ready to leave his home a Bagheriawhen suddenly the irreparable happened: after asking to go to the bathroom for a moment, the man threw himself out of the window. The soldier who tried to stop him, even getting a wound in his hand, is in the emergency room.

Palermo, the official was involved in an alleged round of bribes for environmental permits

The official, technical specialist instructor of the Municipal Waste and Special Tax Service, was involved in an alleged round of wads offered by a group of entrepreneurs who works in the sector of waste disposal. There is talk of about 15 thousand euros in bribes.

