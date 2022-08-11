“Increasing money problems can certainly also lead to more visits to the general practitioner,” confirms the National Association of General Practitioners (LHV) after reports from several general practitioners to this newspaper that they increasingly encounter patients in their practice who struggle with an expensive life.

One in five Dutch households struggles with problematic debts. “All general practices have to deal with it, but it is not always immediately clear that money worries are a factor in the medical problems that people report to when a patient reports to the doctor’s office,” said a spokesperson for the LHV.