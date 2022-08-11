The Ministry of Territorial Policy reached an agreement with the Community on competence discrepancies that existed with the 2022 Budget Law, which will prevent the filing of an appeal before the Constitutional Court.

The conflict with the Government of Fernando López Miras had to do with article 59 of the Community Budget Law for 2022, which modified the establishment and setting of the surcharge on the Tax on Economic Activities (IAE) adding two new articles . At this point, both parties agreed that the Murcian Executive will promote the corresponding legislative modification to repeal these precepts introduced by article 59. The López Miras Executive will also include in the regulatory development the procedural aspects of the establishment and setting of the surcharge on the Income Tax. Economic activities.

Sources from the Ministry of Finance explained that the IAE is a tax that has three types of quota: municipal, provincial and national. “The Local Treasury Law establishes that the provincial councils may establish a surcharge on the tax, which in the case of the Community is 15%”, explain these sources, who point out that what the 2022 Budgets did was “entrust the collection of this surcharge to the Tax Agency of the Region, in addition to regulating the form for its levy by the municipalities.

«The State understood that the Tax Agency was not competent to do so, since the rule speaks of Provincial Council. In the bilateral commission, it was agreed that the regional government will promote the corresponding legislative modification to repeal these precepts introduced by article 59 and will include in the regulatory development the procedural aspects of the establishment and setting of the surcharge.