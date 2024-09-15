(Almost) perfection

In Baku the star of shines once again Oscar Plateswho after the second place in Monza took revenge in Azerbaijan by winning his second race of the season (and of his career) ahead of Charles Leclerc. The decisive factor was the overtaking made on the Ferrari driver on lap 20 and above all the fantastic defense carried out in the following laps, repelling one after the other the attacks of the Ferrari #16.

“I think I’ve come close to perfection – the McLaren driver, who is now still fourth in the standings but 91 points behind Max Verstappen’s first place, declared to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – I made a couple of mistakes, but to keep someone behind for 30 laps without making a single mistake is impossible. I’m very happy with my race. There were a few situations where I thought I was in trouble because I made a couple of mistakes, but I think Charles also made a few more or less at the same time”.

Not the best car

“Maybe it was also the wind’s fault – continued Piastri – that hit us at the same time when we both drifted into the penultimate corner. At that moment I saw myself against the wall, but I think I couldn’t have come any closer to perfection“. Finally #81 underlined how the car to beat today was the Ferrari and that – without that overtaking at the start of the second stint – the race would probably have turned into a solo for Leclerc.

“The car compared to yesterday? I don’t think I found it much faster – Piastri concluded – the straight here is longer, but in the race I don’t think about these things. You just think about where you have to brake or things like that. In terms of pace compared to the others I think we were stronger in Monza honestly, while here we were not extremely strong. Obviously we were fast, but If Charles had stayed in the lead I think he would have won by a certain marginWe earned this victory with a good overtaking and by doing everything else right.”.