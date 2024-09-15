“We lit up the top floor of the Belvedere Hall of Palazzo Lombardia precisely to send a message to the community. A message of closeness and attention to these people and to this great theme”. This is how Elena Lucchini, Councillor for Family, Social Solidarity, Disability and Equal Opportunities of the Lombardy Region, commented on the initiative ‘Let’s Colour Italy Green’ promoted on the occasion of the National ALS Day, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosiswhich is celebrated from the evening of September 14th to 15th.

“These are days of great significance – adds Lucchini – We are trying to demonstrate it in every way, as the Lombardy Region, through concrete resources and funding that can be of great support for families and people with ALS but also through information and awareness on such an important topic. We must all be a community to try to work even more and better to help and help each other and support families who are experiencing truly very difficult times”.