The first free practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ended with the 'usual' Max Verstappen in front of everyone. Impervious to the market rumors of recent days, the Dutch world champion signed the best time in the FP1 in Jeddah, ahead of the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso by just under two tenths and the second RB20 by Sergio Perez.

Fourth position for George Russell's Mercedes while The two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz settled in fifth and sixth place, with the Spaniard recovering from the physical illness that knocked him out in recent days. Also in the top-10 were Lando Norris, with the best of the McLarens, Hamilton, Stroll and Alex Albon with the Williams.

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track at 6pm for the second free practice session, which closes the first day of on-track action of the 2024 World Championship. Tomorrow FP3 at 2.30pm and qualifying at 6pm, on Saturday the race is scheduled for 6pm. Here are all the weekend times.