Genoa – “These are people who are on/off, these are people who shoot… Understand? I mean, these are people who don't punch you in the face and maybe I'll take it and keep quiet, that is, these are people who shoot, understand, rather than end up in jail…”. Saying it on the phone is a well-known entrepreneur in Genoa whose brother was a victim of the gang of loan sharks defeated yesterday by the flying squad and Sisco, coordinated by the DDA.

He ended up in handcuffs Roberto Sechi, man of the Fiandaca clan. Two others were arrested, three were subjected to house arrest and three were subjected to signature obligations. The restaurant entrepreneur, a gambling addict and with drug problems, was in debt for 100 thousand euros. But he owed 10 thousand euros plus interest accrued at a rate of 10% to the gang set up by Sechi. To escape his creditors he fled Genoa because some were considered dangerous.

The victim explained to the investigators, coordinated by the deputy Federico Manotti, that the money had been given to him in two tranches of five thousand euros. In a couple of months, the victim had managed to give only 4 thousand in interest. But the difficulty in repaying the debt and the fact that Sechi had told him that he “had been a trusted man of the Fiandacas” had pushed him to run away and check himself into a detox community of Veneto. The group sought victims among bettors who fell into debt in the clandestine betting ring set up via WhatsApp groups where people continuously bet on all sports.