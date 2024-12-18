On February 8, 2025, the 39th edition of the Goya Awards. The city chosen to host the gala for the most important awards in Spanish cinema will be Grenade. From this city, precisely, the nominees for the awards were announced this Wednesday.

The reading of nominees to the 2025 Goya Awards was led by the actress Natalia de Molina and the actor Alvaro Cervantes. Both performers have revealed the complete list of films, actors, actresses, directors, screenwriters and other professionals and productions who will opt to win a statuette.

The most nominated films at the Goya 2025 are: El 47 (14 nominations), The Infiltrator (13 noms), Second Prize (11 noms), The Room Next Door (10 noms), The Red Virgin (9 noms), House in flames and The blue star (8 nom) and Marco (5 nom).

Complete list of nominees for the 2025 Goya Awards

This year, for the first time in the history of these awards, the announcement of the nominations has left Madrid to travel to Granada. Specifically, the reading has taken place in The Alhambra.









A total of 209 Spanish films have been written this year. However, only four will compete for the best film award. These are all nominees to the 39th edition of the Goya Awards:

‘House on fire’

‘The 47’

‘The blue star’

‘The infiltrator’

‘Second prize’

Pedro Almodóvar (‘The Room Next Door’)

Arantxa Echevarría (‘The Infiltrator’)

Paula Ortiz (The Red Virgin’)

Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño (‘Marco’)

Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez (‘Second Prize’)

Emma Vilarasau (‘House on Fire’)

Julianne Moore (‘The Room Next Door’)

Tilda Swinton (‘The Room Next Door’)

Carolina Yuste (‘The Infiltrator’)

Patricia López Arnáiz (‘The Flashes’)

Alberto San Juan (‘House on Fire’)

Eduard Fernández (‘Marco’)

Afredo Castro (‘Dust they will be’)

Urko Olazabal (‘I am Nevenka’)

Vito Sanz (‘You Will Return’)

Enric Auquer (‘House on Fire’)

Save Queen (‘The 47’)

Óscar de la Fuente (‘The House’)

Luis Tosar for (‘The Infiltrator’)

Antonio de la Torre for (‘The Flashes’)

Macarena García for (‘House on Fire’)

María Rodríguez Soto (‘House on Fire’)

Clara Segura (‘The 47’)

Nausicaa Bonnin (‘The Infiltrator’)

Aixa Villagrán (‘The Red Virgin’)

Oscar Lasarte for ‘Is he the enemy? Gila’s movie

Cuti Carabajal for ‘The Blue Star’

Pepe Lorente for ‘The Blue Star’

Cristalino for ‘Second Prize’

Daniel Ibañez for ‘Second Prize’

Zoe Bonafonte for ‘The 47’

Mariela Caravajal for ‘The Blue Star’

Marina Guerola for ‘The Flashes’

Laura Weissmar for ‘Hail Mary’

Lucía Veiga for ‘I’m Nevenka’

Miguel Faus for ‘Calladita’

Pedro Martín-Calero for ‘El llanto’

Javier Macipe for ‘The Blue Star’

Sandra Romero for ‘Where Silence Passes’

Paz Vega by ‘Rita’

‘House on fire’

‘The 47’

‘The blue star’

‘The infiltrator’

‘Frame’

‘The 47’

‘The blue star’

‘The infiltrator’

‘The little loves’

‘Second prize’

‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ (France)

‘Emilia Pérez’ (France)

‘Flow, a world to save’ (Latvia)

‘The Chimera’ (Italy)

‘The area of ​​interest’ (United Kingdom)

‘Buffalo Kids’

‘Dragon Guardian’

‘Black butterflies’

‘Rock Bottom’

‘SuperKlaus’

‘Cafuné’

‘The change of wheel’

‘The Illustrated Woman’

‘Lola, Lolita, Lolaza’

‘Wan’