When you get to the gymit is common to question whether it is better to start with cardio or strength exercises. What is the most effective option to achieve the best physical results? He American College of Sports Medicine suggests combine both types of exercisehighlighting the specific benefits they provide to improve health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Nevertheless, what is the most efficient order?

According to an article written by Randal Claytor, Associate Professor of Nutrition and Health at the University of Miami, The answer varies depending on several factors such as age, fitness level, exercise history and goals.

Different benefits of cardio and weights

Aerobic exerciselike running or swimming, improves cardiorespiratory fitness and reduces the risk of chronic diseases. On the other hand, strength training with weight lifting strengthens muscles and increases endurance.

Research suggests that combining both types of exercise in a single session offers significant benefits. Several studies have shown similar improvements in aerobic capacity, muscle strength and weight loss, regardless of the order in which the exercises are performed.





For athletes who focus on performance, the situation is somewhat different. The combination of training can affect the development of the aerobic capacity and muscle growthespecially in those who are highly trained and perform high volumes of exercise.

Flexibility and customization

claytor suggests that the order of exercises should be adapted to personal preferences ands specific objectives of each individual. High-level athletes can choose to do strength training first before cardio or separate both sessions at different times of the day to reduce any negative impact on your performance.





The notion that only cardio is crucial for weight loss may be an understatement. The International Institute of Sports Sciences highlights that strength work also plays a key role in increasing muscle mass and resting metabolism.

The best sequence to gain muscle

For muscle development, research supported by the European Journal of Sport Science suggest that doing strength work first and then cardio may be more beneficial, preventing premature muscle fatigue during aerobic exercise.

Thus, to achieve your goals of fitnessit is essential to find an adequate balance between andl strength training and cardiotailored to your individual needs and preferences.

Other references

World Health Organization. WHO guidelines on physical activity and sedentary habits (2020). Consulted online at on October 30, 2023.

