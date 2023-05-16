For put an end to recurring grain marketing problems that are generated each year, mainly from corn, it is necessary that the prices are defined in an own Stock Exchange in Mexico, and not as it currently happens that the price of a ton of corn is defined by the Chicago Stock Exchange and the Kansas Stock Exchange, of the United States, said the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya.

During his Weekly Conference, the state president addressed the issue of the commercialization of both corn and wheat, and said that In the case of corn, the scheme already defined will be followed. in coordination with the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, consisting of withdrawing from the market around two million tons by Segalmex and the Government of the State of Sinaloa itself, to motivate large buyers to finally purchase this input from the guarantee price that is 6 thousand 965 pesos per ton.

“This is our model, we are going to work with this model, we are going to try so that as we remove practically two million tons from the corn supply, the big buyers say: ‘we have to buy from them and buy at the price of guarantee’, which is what we want done. That is very clear and that is my point of view, ”he specified.

Governor Rocha considered that a measure that can fundamentally solve this recurring problem is that grain prices are governed by its own Stock Exchange in Mexico, and not be subject to the quotes made by the Chicago Stock Exchange, for the case of yellow cornand the Kansas Stock Exchange, for the case of white corn.

“What should we do from now on? We are looking for this issue to be resolved in depth, so that we do not depend on an international stock market, the Chicago Stock Exchange. First, why don’t we have the Mexican Stock Exchange that determines the prices here, why does it have to be Chicago? Also, Chicago is listing yellow corn and the Kansas Stock Exchange is the one that is listing white corn, but I say neither Kansas nor Chicago , I say that the bag should be made, Argentina has a stock market, they determine the prices, why not us?”, he questioned.

The state president also took advantage of his Weekly Conference to refer to the decree he issued this Sunday, in which he authorizes the Ministry of Administration and Finance as of this Monday, May 15, as the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, to start the process of purchasing the 500,000 tons of corn, to withdraw them from the marketwhich will be paid at the guaranteed price of 6,965 pesos, to producers of up to 50 hectares and a production of up to 600 tons.

This measure is part of the aforementioned marketing model agreed with President López Obrador, and which also consists of the purchase that Segalmex will make of one million tons, at the same guarantee price, from producers of up to 10 hectares, a volume that will be withdrawn from the market. market and will go to the strategic reserve of the federal government.

for what it touches to the commercialization of wheat, Governor Rocha said that indeed there is a guaranteed price for bread-making wheat, which is 6,938 pesoswhich is below the expectations of the producers who demand 8 thousand pesos, while for the durum wheat variant, its price is governed by the international market, as is the case with corn.

In this regard, he reiterated his commitment to grant by his government, with state resources, a bonus of 300 pesos per ton of wheat, regardless of the variety, since in Sinaloa 240,000 tons of bread-making wheat and 30,000 tons of the cristalino variety are produced, which results in a budgetary need of 81 million pesos.

“What did I tell you and I’m saying it here now, because I told you before that they took over there, that the leader should not say that he achieved it with the takeover, before I told you, you know what, to wheat personally, in my government I am going to offer them a bonus of 300 pesos per ton and I will now formally announce it, both for bread-making and crystalline, for all wheat,” he stressed.

With this support, the producer will have a guaranteed price of 7 thousand 238 pesos per ton, in the case of bread-making wheat, which is the vast majority that is produced in Sinaloa, while for crystalline wheat, regardless of the price at which they manage to sell, their government will also grant them the same bonus of 300 pesos.

“I know that it does not solve the issue for the wheat companeros, that they understand that it is the only thing I can do because we are going to spend in the case of corn and a more or less similar proportion in the case of wheat because that costs us close to 80 million pesos, there is no return on that. The one that does have a return is the one that we buy the corn because we want it to sell it, but sell it after we manage to impact the market, ”he said.

Precisely, in the case of the purchase of those 500 thousand tons of corn that the State Government will make, which will be kept in warehouses until December, the State Government will assume the storage operation costs, estimated at 500 million pesos, given that the warehouses charge between 180 and 225 pesos per ton stored every two months.