More than R$ 500 million should be invested in the Integrated City program, which combines public security with urban and social interventions in the communities of Muzema and Jacarezinho, in Rio de Janeiro. The announcement was made this Saturday, by Governor Claudio Castro, at Palácio Guanabara, seat of the Rio de Janeiro government,

The two communities were chosen because of the advance of drug trafficking with many confrontations in Jacarezinho and the militia in Muzema. According to the governor, only after the program is fully operational in both locations does the state government intend to extend it to other communities.

Planned actions

The regularization of property, especially in the community of Muzema, where there is a lot of militia activity in the construction of irregular housing, is one of the actions foreseen by the program. Cidade Integrada will have six axes of action: Social, Economic, Infrastructure, Transparency, Dialogue/Governance and Security.

One of the main problems in the communities of Rio, water sanitation in Jacarezinho will involve the re-registration of residences, the extension of the network to regularize the supply, the revitalization of the Azul Reservoir, the expansion of the Social Tariff and the repair of the network. The dealership will start the service next Monday (24). For sewage treatment, another need in these locations, there will be the cleaning and clearing of the channels, the recovery of the Sewage Pumping Station, the verification of the networks and cadastral survey, the repair of the entire sewage and drainage network and the completion of the Trunk Mango collector.

The governor said that one of the main aspects of the Program is to end the exploitation of public or concessioned services by criminals such as the supply of gas and internet. “The idea is that this is 100% renationalized and that we can rid the community of this”, he said.

To prevent the militia from exploiting the sale of gas, which occurs in several communities in the state, a gas voucher will be granted for the value of the cylinder. Castro revealed that he is already in negotiation with the companies that distribute the product. “The information that has arrived is that in the community [Jacarezinho] costs R$ 120, when it is R$ 80, that is, already a huge premium on the basic food basket. There is a huge premium on construction material, on gas and this finances crime”, he concluded.

In the building where a General Electric (GE) factory operated, which employed many residents of the Jacarezinho neighborhood, a producer market will be installed; a PM Battalion; a Health Unit, which is being articulated with the City Hall of Rio; an urban park and an Olympic village. The Battalion will have 400 military police officers. According to the governor, the personnel will be transferred from the Pacifying Police Units (UPP) that are already operating in the region.

Lines of credit and job creation

In the economic area, it is planned to open units of the State of Rio de Janeiro Development Agency (AgeRio) with incentives for local micro-entrepreneurs. A credit line of R$30 million from the Supera RJ Program will be available to investors as of February.

The generation of local employment will be encouraged through the Casa do Trabalhador, with units in each of the two communities offering training courses and institutional partnerships. The creation of vacancies can also occur in the new recycling centers for solid waste that will be installed in the regions. “Garbage is a real problem. There was a ban on Comlurb entering the communities”, he said during the presentation of the Program.

Social actions

At a cost of R$ 74 million, producer markets will be built to sell produce at affordable prices.

In the social area, the Desenvolvimento Mulher program will also be created, aimed at 2,000 mothers and heads of families aged between 16 and 30, who will receive an aid of R$300. They will undergo training and entrepreneurship incentive projects with tutors trained by Banco da Providência. The planned investment is R$ 34.5 million.

The De Bem com a Vida project will invest R$ 2 million to benefit the elderly by providing entertainment and physical and mental health care. In the spaces that will be installed there will be recreational activities, training, digital inclusion and psychological care. The start of the project will be in February.

At the Youth Center the idea is to allow young people to participate in game development programs and digital inclusion courses. The Jacarezinho unit will be renovated and the Muzema unit needs to be built. The investment was calculated at R$ 4 million and will also start in February.

To combat the theft of cables and the consumption of drugs on the banks of the railway lines, the Program foresees the implementation of community gardens on the train tracks on the Gramacho line, as well as environmental education for children and young people and education courses in agroecology.

Sports activities will be carried out by nuclei with the provision of free sports materials and attendance of 150 students per unit, each one at a cost of R$ 145 thousand.

In the Favela Criativa project, the state government promised to launch the public notice to support cultural projects in communities this month, in the amount of R$ 2 million.

claims

The governor recalled that in the visit he made yesterday (21) to the community of Jacarezinho, he received many requests from residents who asked for a greater presence of the State. According to Castro, the program is extensive, has been in development since April last year and already provides for the return of services that are no longer provided by the public authorities, which allowed for an increase in the presence of drug dealers in serving the local population.

To meet residents’ demands for more interaction with the government, the Dialogue/Governance axis will be accompanied by the State Governance Committee, which brings together a series of secretariats. The participation of the population will take place with the installation of Integrated Councils that will discuss these public policies. There will be 24 members, half of them are public agents and the other representatives of the community. “The neighborhood associations that will choose the people. The methodology will be decided by them themselves. The idea is that they have the ability to be heard,” Castro said.

Gateway

The Citizen Assistance Centers will be the gateway to assistance services in the localities. With Cidade Integrada there will be the installation of Detran posts in February, where the population will be able to seek the services of issuing documents such as the National Driver’s License and Identity Card. In addition, residents will have information on waste recycling and the internet.

Through the RJ for All project, on 01/29, 02/05, 02/12 and 02/19, residents will be able to issue a work card, service at the Job Bank (SINE), exemption for second documents, the marriage license and the issuance of an identity card.

Resumption of communities

Claudio Castro highlighted that the program began on Wednesday (19) with the territorial resumption of the two communities. According to Castro, the operation, which had 1,300 agents, including 800 military police officers and 500 civil police officers, resulted in 38 arrests. According to the governor, the operation was a success and there was no confrontation. He stated that the lack of prior notice to the communities was strategic. “I have never seen in my life dialogue at the time of occupation. This is a strategic thing for the police and they intervened correctly,” he said.

