Representatives of the governments of Colombia Y Mexico They will meet next Monday, October 24, to address the complaints of alleged cases of mistreatment against Colombians who have been denied entry to Mexico.

as he knew Radius Snailthe appointment was finalized after Colombia sent on October 12 a request in a note verbale before the numerous cases that have been known of rigorous procedures to which the compatriots in that country must submit, which include isolation and other techniques of the Mexican immigration authorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico He agreed to meet with members of the Colombian Foreign Ministry. However, at the moment, no further details about the meeting are known.

This appointment comes after the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning to citizens planning to travel to Mexico. The statement includes a series of recommendations to “reduce the risk of migratory inconveniences”, such as filling out the pre-registration form in advance, having accommodation for the entire stay, among others.

The alert is not for less. There are more and more reports of alleged cases of mistreatment against Colombians who, when arriving in that country, are subjected to rigorous procedures by the immigration authorities. And sometimes, they are even denied entry.

Figures from Migration Colombia show that cases are on the rise. Between January and September of this year, a total of 21,829 Colombians have been denied entry to Mexico.. That record is three times higher compared to the same period last year, when the figure was 5,238. In total, 2021 ended with 9,695 Colombians rejected.

The figure exceeds, in fact, the total records of 2018 and 2019, when 3,327 and 5,014 Colombians were rejected, respectively.

On the reasons, Migración Colombia explained that “the Mexican immigration authority, on behalf of that State, has the sovereign and discretionary power to apply the inadmissibility or rejection of foreign citizens who arrive in their country.”

“In the migratory interviews carried out at the moment of returning the inadmissible nationals to the country, it has been shown that the main argument presented is the alleged inconsistencies in the migratory interviews carried out by this authority. Situation for which no further details have been given, ”he added.

However, Migration pointed out that “it is valid to specify that Colombian travelers meet the basic entry requirements, which are reviewed by the airlines.” Namely, despite meeting the conditions, Mexico decided to reject the entry of these Colombians.

The immigration authority also reported that, to date, it has not received information on the administrative act of the Government of Mexico that adopted the decision to implement a form established last 1st. April in an agreement between the two countries to deal with this problem.

