Earthquakes killed more than 2,300 people; countries sent rescue teams and doctors

Governments and international organizations have announced that they will send rescue teams and doctors to help Turkey and Syria. The countries were hit in the early hours of this Monday (6.Feb.2023) by earthquakes that exceeded 7 degrees on the Richter scale.

The tremors are the biggest recorded in the regions since 1939. They caused the death of around 2,308 people. Another 9,859 were injured.

Second published data by the Ministry of the Interior of Turkey at 11 am (Brasília time), 1,498 have died and 8,533 have been injured in the country. The affected provinces were Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis and Malatya.

In Syria, at least 461 have died and 1,326 have been injured in the regions of Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartous. The data were accounted for by the Ministry of Health of the country and released by the healthy, a Syrian state-controlled news agency. already the Al Jazeera reported that 810 people died in the country.

WHO (World Health Organization) Regional Office for Europe he said be “ready to support” Turkey and Syria. Emergency medical teams and humanitarian support will be deployed to countries. The Organization’s Office for the Eastern Mediterranean also stated that WHO is mobilizing experts and supplies that will be sent to the 2 countries.

The European Union said it had urgently deployed more than 10 search and rescue teams from Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania to Turkey.

To journalists, the block also stated that Italy, Hungary, Spain, Malta and Slovakia also offered assistance. In addition, the EU also activated its satellite system copernicus to support Turkish efforts in mapping the earthquake and its aftermath.

Russia has announced aid to Syria. Second announcement Defense Ministry Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian troops in the region to provide assistance. Food kits and essential items will be distributed. Military personnel will also help with the removal of rubble, search for victims and medical assistance.

The Israeli government has said it will send humanitarian aid to Turkey. It will also help Syria at Russia’s request. Israel and Syria have been at war for decades and have no diplomatic relations.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has received requests through diplomatic channels to help the neighboring nation. The information is from Times of Israel.

The India sent doctors, search and rescue teams and relief supplies to help with Turkey’s response.

Ukraine said that “is ready to send a large group of rescuers” to Turkey. “We are working closely with the Turkish side”, said the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, in publication on Twitter.