Over the last year, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, and his government have mentioned the risks that the addition of the video game. Mainly, violent games have been pointed out, and their relationship with children’s behavior. While some of the statements we’ve heard in recent months have several flaws, it was recently revealed that a campaign against the addiction caused by video games and mobile devices is already underway.

During the morning conference that took place today, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, spokesperson and general coordinator of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, revealed that a campaign to prevent narco-culture and drug use is already underway. . However, it was not limited to this topic alone, since He also mentioned that he plans to do something about video games and cell phones., which, he assured, generate patterns of disease and addiction. This was what he commented on it:

“Here a presentation was made on the risks of video games, which is not only the addictive use, but also the hooking of organized crime groups from these war games, the use of weapons, etc. We are about to start a campaign in the media to raise awareness of the effects generated by these games that use weapons that simulate to be real, that have harmful effects on adolescents and young people, that generate violence in the family, schools and in the street. We hope that here we can present the campaign, in which there is even a song that talks about the risks of venturing into the world of narco-culture, the sale and purchase of illegal substances, and the consumption of these chemical substances that are made with rodenticides, battery fluids, and substances that harm the brain, body, and life of children and young people who consume them”.

Along with this, Cuevas has indicated that this anti-addiction campaign will be presented during one of the next morning conferences. It remains to be seen to what degree it is planned to demonize video games for this type of behavior. Let us remember that, despite the organizations that are in charge of the classification, and the role that parents play when supervising the type of content that minors consume, the government continues to blame this industry for promoting violence.

On related issues, the Mexican government accuses weapons manufacturers of financing video games. Likewise, these are regulations for playing online.

Via: The financial