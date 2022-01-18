And the US Treasury said in a statement that it had added Adel Diab, Ali Mohamed Al-Dawn, Jihad Salem Al-Alam, and their company, Dar Al-Salaam Travel and Tourism, to its list of sanctions.

The ministry added in the statement: “Through businessmen such as those identified today, Hezbollah accesses in-kind and financial support through the legitimate commercial sector in order to finance its terrorist acts and attempts to destabilize the Lebanese political institutions.”

The Lebanese economy has been in crisis since 2019, when it collapsed under the weight of huge debts. The local currency tumbled to a new record last week, and large sectors of the population fell into poverty.

And local media reported, on Monday, that the Lebanese cabinet will hold its first meeting in three months next week, after Hezbollah and the Amal movement ended their boycott of government meetings at the weekend.

Hezbollah and the Amal movement, which support a number of ministers, were boycotting government sessions over a dispute over an investigation into a huge explosion in the port of Beirut in 2020.

And the US Treasury stated that Tuesday’s action requires freezing all the properties and businesses of the three businessmen in the United States and informing the Ministry of them, and Americans are prohibited from any transactions related to these properties.

“The United States stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people, whose security and sovereignty continue to be threatened by Hezbollah’s corrupt and destabilizing activities,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Twitter, following the announcement.