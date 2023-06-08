The current season of Fortnite is coming to an end. Friday 9 June we can greet the Battle Passes that we have been playing for these months and welcome the much talked about so far Fortnite Wildsthe third season of the fourth chapter of the famous battle royale of Epic Games.

But what will happen when the current season ends? The game will need at least a couple of hours to update before you can access the wild new Battle Pass. Fortnite Wilds will surely add new maps, weapons and skins to the game but Geoff Keighley recently stated that al Summer Game Fest tonight we will have the opportunity to get even clearer ideas about the contents of this update.

Although until now Epic Games has kept its mouth tightly sealed about the contents of this season of inherent leaks, there have actually been several of them, here you will find our article regarding the latest images shared by a rather reliable leaker on his profile Twitter. In a few hours, however, we will finally be able to eliminate all the assumptions from our heads and see what Epic Games really has in store for us, we just have to wait for tonight to find out more about the highly anticipated Fortnite Wilds.