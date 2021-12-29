Government, towards close on No Vax. Vaccination obligation to work

There omicron variant now it dominates the whole territory Italian. The South African strain of the Coronavirus it has exceeded that of the delta in incidence and now the government seeks new solutions to face the advance of virus and the exponential contagion of the last days. The Green Pass «Base», also released with the swab, – reads the Corriere della Sera – his days are numbered. If the majority passes the hard line, all Italian workers will be required the “2G” certificate, which is obtained only with the healing from Covid or with the vaccine. Another (decisive) step towards the generalized vaccination obligation. The theme, even before the duration of the forty, is the tightening of the vaccination obligation: for the 25 million workers, or for all Italians? It will already be discussed in the Council of Ministers today.

The hard lesson of these hours – continues the Corriere – is that i quick swabs, especially do-it-yourselfers, have too large a margin of error. For this some scientists and the presidents of the Regions ask to review the testing system. “If the government decides to force all workers to get vaccinated – explains a minister – i antigenic swabs they will no longer be needed for the Basic Green Pass and they can be eliminated. “The minister is on the same line Brunette: “With data from Omicron I would apply the “super certificate” to the whole world of work. The arrival point is the lockdown for the unvaccinated “.

