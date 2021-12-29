Laurent Suaudeau, one of the most renowned chefs, known for his talent and for having trained numerous professionals at the school in São Paulo, which was named after the French icon, has his story told in a book that is coming out of the oven by Editora Melhoramentos.

O Toque do Chef is a unique work that talks about the life of the Chef dos Chefs, a nickname he affectionately earned in Brazil. The other novelty is that it details 50 of Laurent’s great recipes, created over nearly five decades dedicated to cooking, with images by the award-winning Sérgio Coimbra, one of the world’s leading kitchen photographers – a reference in culinary photography, Coimbra worked so hard for publications and for renowned chefs.

Engaging, the text is written by journalist and writer Carlos Eduardo Oliveira, who traveled to France with the chef to experience his roots, his native Cholet, his beginnings in the profession, his masters – whom he still reveres to this day – in France. family of working-class origin and even his steps in football.

The prefaces are signed by the restaurateur Rogério Fasano and the publicist and gourmand Washington Olivetto. “Laurent could have chosen anywhere in the world to teach, but it was in Brazil, which he loves, that he decided to stay, for our luck and pleasure”, quotes Rogério.

“Laurent Suaudeau, with the discipline of someone who was born the son of a union leader, the spirit of someone who, in his childhood, was the nephew of a football coach, and the learning of someone who arrived in Brazil as the most French of young French chefs, was transformed , quickly, in the most Brazilian of the renowned Brazilian chefs”, praises Olivetto.

Trajectory – In his five-decade career, Laurent became unanimous due to the brilliance and creativity of his work. While still young, in France, he was already in charge of large restaurants. In Brazil, in the 1980s, he was a pioneer in the art of combining the painstaking French technique with typically Brazilian ingredients that were hitherto unexplored in restaurant menus.

Over the 240 pages, the book is a delicious menu – when leafing through it, the reader savors a veritable feast in text and images, imagining himself at the table of a refined restaurant. The Chef’s Touch is, therefore, a work that is more than necessary for lovers of good Gastronomy and for those interested in general.

