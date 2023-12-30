National Secretary of Public Security says that, even so, caution is needed

The national secretary of Public Security, Tadeu Alencar, said that the Ministry of Justice identified calls on social media for events in several cities on January 8, but without large participation. The date marks one year since the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília (DF).

“There are signals detected that are calling [para atos], even after all the gravity of what happened and the consequences, with the arrest of people. Still, you have open signs calling for demonstrations in all states”, declared Alencar in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published this Saturday (Dec 30, 2023).

The secretary said he did not have “no objective signal” that “something consistent” will take place on January 8, 2024. “But we can't rely on that. I think we have all learned that any caution is not excessive, it is always appropriate”, he stated.

The biggest concern is with Brasília. The city will host an event institutional in the Senate, with the presence of heads of Powers and governors.

Alencar spoke about issues “punctual” in the Federal District. “There is a demonstration on Instagram, on a social network, but nothing that you detect is something that has greater organicity“, he said. “But I say again, we cannot say that this is not happening, that it is not being detected, that it usually may not be detected.”, he added.

A SheetSandro Avelar, Secretary of Security of the Federal District, said there is “large planned movements” and that policing will be reinforced. According to him, the Esplanada dos Ministérios will be closed if necessary.

“We are monitoring the networks, there are, for now, no indications of demonstrations with a large volume of people. In any case, we are getting ahead of ourselves, involving DF and federal corporations, with the exchange of intelligence information and joint operational planning.“, he said.

