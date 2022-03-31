Sinaloa.- The Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha held a meeting with grain collectors, with the purpose of analyze the progress made in terms of marketing the corn harvest of the 2021-2022 autumn-winter cycle as well as the scenarios that could arise and, based on this, make the best decisions to achieve the best price for the benefit of Sinaloa producers.

During the meeting that was moderated by the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock José Jaime Montes Salas, the legal representative of the company Agroplan de Guasave Florencio Angulo Gálvez, thanked, on behalf of the collectors, the approach of the state government since for several years For years, they have been seeking to achieve a mutual collaboration scheme that allows the parties involved to establish financial schemes to guarantee full commercialization of the state’s grain harvests.

We attend -said the businessman- many needs of the producers from the financing, agricultural insurance, coverage and well, we said, there would have to be some mechanism and the truth is that we celebrate that this is happening and that it is working here.

The governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, thanked the grain collectors for their collaboration of the state to whom he raised the possibility that for next year a new approach will be carried out with greater anticipation, this in order to thoroughly analyze the entire production process and be in a position to establish the best conditions for the commercialization of the harvest.

And seriously I tell you – said the state president – we could plan together for next year, take them into account, talk after all, all these links are still ours and here they are, you are part of the process and we have to value what you do that’s why we as a government would like to have that contact with you.

Finally, after analyzing the most viable schemes for the contracting of pending coverage to guarantee the commercialization of the Sinaloa corn harvest, representatives of the state government and collectors agreed to maintain the approach that allows in the future to improve the scenarios that allow greater certainty to the commercialization of grains for the benefit of the producers of Sinaloa.