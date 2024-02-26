The Undersecretary of the Interior of Chile, Manuel Monsalve, described this Monday as “a total lie” the publication of the Venezuelan media La Razón, which reported on a alleged cooperation between Caracas and Santiago so that the intelligence of the Caribbean country carried out the kidnapping of former military man Ronald Ojeda, which took place on Wednesday in the Chilean capital.

“I describe this publication as a total lie. My particular task is to contribute to the Government's fight against criminal organizations, and also to carry out expulsion processes of people who constitute a risk to national security,” said Monsalve from Santiago. .

“In this context we have carried out relations with other countries such as Bolivia, Peru and the Police Collaboration Agreement with Venezuela, a public agreement,” he added.

According to what was published by the newspaper La Razón, “after the signing of the police agreement, the head of operations (and torture) of the DGCIM, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Gramko Arteaga (…), would have requested the senior Chilean security official ( Undersecretary Monsalve), cooperation to achieve the capture of Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno, who resides in Santiago and who in 2017 had escaped from the Ramo Verde military prison.”

“I held two meetings in Caracas, in both of which the ambassador, the secretary general of the Foreign Ministry, and the national deputy director of the Investigative Police were present. The meetings were also public, known, with photos of their attendees. “Let me say the absurdity of the theory,” said Monsalve.

“In practice, what they are calling into question is trust in our institutions that are in charge of the fight against organized crime, especially when they take on claims from an absolutely foreign media, with a clear political orientation and that provides information without foundations or evidence“, he stressed.

Ojeda had been living in Chile for a long time and the local press claimed that he did so as a political refugee.

Ojeda's name appears on the list released at the end of January by the Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino, which includes 33 soldiers demoted and expelled from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) “involved in conspiracies” against the Chavista regime, which included the murder of Nicolás Maduro.

Ronald Ojeda Moreno in a protest in front of the La Moneda Palace in Santiago. Photo: The Peru Commerce)

The Chilean Executive asked to raise an alert to Interpol and reinforce border control in the north, in addition to filing a complaint in the case to, as Monsalve pointed out last week, “give a political signal that the Government is interested in these cases do not remain in impunity” and “become part of the proceedings to clarify this type of crimes.”

Voluntad Popular (VP), the party of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López, accused the Maduro regime last Wednesday of being behind the kidnapping and

EFE