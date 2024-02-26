He electoral period 2024 is increasingly approaching in the country, the beneficiaries of the Elderly Welfare Pension, whose card has expired during the month of January 2024so they must renew it as soon as possible, if not, they must wait for the end of the electoral ban to receive your new plastic.

For its part, the Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel, recalled that people registered in the program have until next Thursday, February 29, in order to attend your new plastic in one of the modules closest to your home.

Since last February 6, the government began the dispersion of double payments, which correspond to the two-month periods of March-April and May-June, because the electoral ban will begin for the elections next Sunday, June 2. For this reason, the head of the Welfare Secretariat called on those who still do not have the renewal of your cardin order to collect it and guarantee the deposit of your pension.

What do I need to collect my new Wellbeing card?

Beneficiaries who come to renew their card must deliver the following documents in the module indicated by the agency:

Official identification with photo (original and copy)

Contact telephone number.

To locate the module where the beneficiary must go for their plastic, you can enter the following link https://www.gob.mx/bienestar and have your Unique Population Registration Key (CURP) on hand.

Welfare Pension 2024: Who must renew their card before the month of March?

How can I activate my new Wellbeing card?

Beneficiaries who already have the new card They do not need to activate it in order to receive the pension deposit. You only need to go to the ATMs at the Welfare Bank and enter the new PIN, which is inside the envelope in which it was delivered.

With the Wellbeing card, beneficiaries can also buy at establishments such as Walmart, Soriana, Comercial Mexicana or in points of sale with banking terminal.