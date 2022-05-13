Government, Letta was clear with Conte and his family: the legislature is at risk

The theme is increasingly topical. It came out of private conversations and – behind the scenes – and made it into the daily political debate. The hypothesis that the 5 Star Movement leave the government Draghi is on the table. Much will depend on the disclosure of the premier in May 19 Parliament. Even if by choosing to avoid the communications route there will not be a vote in the Chamber but only an exposition of the facts, especially of the trip to Washington and the meeting with Joe Bidenby the Prime Minister.

But the tension is getting higher. The face to face a few days ago between Giuseppe Conte and Enrico Letta did nothing but certify the problems and differences. The polls speak for themselves, like the one published today by Affaritaliani.it: the net majority of Italians no longer want to send weapons to Ukraine. And the ex Prime Minister does not give up, on the contrary, it raises.

“The Euro-Atlantic alliance should not be questioned but we must become aware that Europe’s strategic interests are not perfectly superimposable to those of Born“, he said when interviewed at the Foreign Press office in Rome. And again:” The Ukrainians also needed to be helped militarily. Italy is now in its third decree to send weapons, but now we are two and a half months away from the conflict and I believe it is now necessary to develop a more elaborate strategy on the part of the EU. It is news of these hours that al Congress American are deliberating an additional 40 billion dollars also in military aid to support Ukraine, I believe that not only Italy but also the EU at this moment, after this initial phase, it must concentrate its role and its efforts for negotiation and the direction towards a political solution “.

Then the words, important on the foreign minister. “Di Maio is from the M5S, so we update ourselves on the evaluations. We updated again yesterday, so what a malicious press writes, which would represent a different position of the minister, is not true. These positions are widely shared and discussed in the organs of the Movement” .

Although the Democratic Party has definitely changed its tone, emphasizing the need to reopen dialogue with Moscow, something that Draghi also did to the White House, the 5 Stars is not enough. On the other hand, the executive has been authorized by Parliament to send weapons to Kiev and no more votes are needed. Not to mention the international context with NATO which is expanding to Sweden and especially Finland (the former grillini of There is an alternative ask to reject the request of Stockholm and Helsinki) and the European Union which has just launched another 500 million military aid for Zelensky.

All without forgetting the grillina battle against the Rome waste-to-energy plant, supported by the entire Democratic Party and the mayor. Roberto Gualtieri, and other fronts such as the defense of the 110% Superbonus for construction. In short, there is a lot of meat in the fire and in fact the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs of PiùEuropa Benedetto Della Vedovatheoretically an ally of the infamous Latvian wide camp in the next Politics, states in no uncertain terms: “I don’t think Draghi is a person inclined to be worn out, I don’t think he will get worn out and above all that Conte will be able to do it, but I consider this growing up little responsible of increasingly evident antagonism on the part of the M5S leader, even with the ungrammaticalness of a former prime minister who attacks the current prime minister during an important international visit such as the one in Washington “.

But there is a limit to everything, qualified sources of the Democratic Party know. According to what appears to Affaritaliani.itthe secretary Letta explained clearly both to his managers, ministers included, and to the same Conte that if the 5 Star Movement decided to leave the Draghi government, even in the form of external support (thus withdrawing the ministers but continuing to vote for confidence in Parliament), for the Dems the legislature would end immediately. The Democratic Party has no intention of remaining in an executive that, without the pentastellati, would be dominated by the traction center-right government Lega and Salvini. The message that comes from the Nazarene is very clear: if Conte has in mind the step backwards, or to the side, the Democratic Party withdraws from the government from the majority and asks for elections as early as September.

