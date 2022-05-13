Measure should reduce by R$ 3.8 billion the total resources that are required from financial institutions

THE BC (Central Bank) changed this Thursday (May 12, 2022) the rules for calculating the capital requirement for exposures to credit risk provided for in the Basel III accord. The monetary authority calculates that this will reduce the aggregate capital requirement of the National Financial System by R$3.8 billion.

According to BC, new regulatory framework “it is more robust and, at the same time, more sensitive to risk”. Furthermore, “brings even greater alignment with the international best practice recommendations of the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision”who seek “the harmonization of prudential regulation adopted by its members”.

The Central Bank stated that the new rules bring “refinements in differentiating the credit risk of operations”allowing “less risky exposures have lower capital requirements”. That is why the monetary authority foresees a reduction in the capital that is required from financial institutions to guarantee that they will be able to face a credit risk.

“Credit risk exposures are responsible for most of the risk assumed by financial institutions and, therefore, the portion of the minimum capital requirement to cover credit risk is the main component of the regulatory capital that the BC requires companies to pay. financial institutions hold to reduce the risk of insolvency”he said.

The new rules, however, only come into force in 2023. Here is the intact of BCB Resolution No. 229 (765 KB). The resolution was edited this Thursday (May 12) to “improve and consolidate” the procedures for calculating the capital requirement for exposures to credit risk provided for in the Basel III accord.