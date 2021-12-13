Maneuver: Conte, do more on bills, even for businesses

“We talked about the maneuver, we reiterated the priorities of the 5 Star Movement, therefore the importance of extending the Superbonus for 2022: the ISEE threshold, which is too low, must be skipped and we are working on it”. So the M5S leader Giuseppe Conte at the end of the meeting with the premier Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi. There were also three requests for a further exemption for Tosap, the tax for the occupation of public land for outdoor tables because “restaurateurs and bars need to continue working, those concessions must be extended”.

Quirinale: Conte, confrontation between parties is needed but after maneuver – Salvini “has not yet called me but I myself have hoped for a confrontation with the leaders when the time comes. Now we approved the maneuver”. The lleader of the M5s said so Giuseppe Conte after meeting with the premier Mario Draghi.

Maneuver: Conte, do more on bills, even for businesses – “We will also continue to work on the rise in bills, partially offset by the measures already allocated”. The president of the 5 Star Movement said so Giuseppe Conte at the end of the meeting with Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi, regarding the priorities of the M5S for the maneuver. On bills, more needs to be done “not only for families but also for businesses that are in great difficulty with these additional costs”. “In perspective” the extra revenue from CO2 emissions auctions must be recovered to offset these revenues “as well as” reviewing as much as possible the general system charges “for” more transparent bills “.