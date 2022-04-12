Government at the end of the line. The words of the secretary of the Democratic Party on the “candle that is going out” are emblematic



Election campaign. The majority parties now think more about voting, and therefore about the preparation of alliances and electoral lists, than about the activity of the Draghi government. If on the reform of the Justice and in particular of the Csm perhaps a difficult compromise is being found, everything is on the high seas on the tax authorities.

Last night’s words by Enrico Letta. “We can’t go on like this. The continuing threat of crisis from the center-right weakens this experience. The same meeting requested by Salvini from Draghi always responds to the logic of ultimatums. So you don’t go far. Looking at the facts, from somewhere. week there is a rise in tension, which weakens the government and the majority and makes the path of the next very difficult months impracticable. Our line is not that of counter-ultimatums, but this irresponsible and unacceptable attitude is blowing out the candle, also because the episodes multiply. If this goes on, the right takes on a serious responsibility “.

The secretary of the Democratic partyin fact, announces the end of the executive of national unity before the natural expiry of the legislature (“the path of the next very difficult months is impracticable” and “he is blowing out the candle” are the key words) and already puts his hands up and prepares to accuse the center-right of the government, in particular the League, of the government crisis while the war is bringing the whole of Europe back to the darkest years of the twentieth century (“If this goes on, the right takes on a serious responsibility”). On the opposite side, Matteo Salvini – who tomorrow will meet the premier together with Antonio Tajani at Palazzo Chigi – reports the discussion on the merits of the fiscal delegation and, in turn, is preparing to blame the left (and the 5 Stars) for the probable early end of the executive and the legislature.

“For Letta, when the League talks about taxes, are you campaigning? There is all the center-right, which is the majority in the committee, which has the same position and which says we do not hypothesize tax increases. Letta should read the documents he votes because a revision of the land registry updated to market levels leads the houses to be worth more and therefore the Italians to pay more, andthe transition to the dual system means eliminating all marginal tax rates. This is not the time to hypothesize a tax increase, especially on an asset like the house which is sacred to Italians. I invite Letta to respond on the merits, not to make controversy “.

The game seems clear enough now. The parties have understood that Draghi wants to bring forward the Budget Law in July to vote in October, as he wrote Affaritaliani.it, and now the competition is over who will be left with the match in hand. Or who will be the ‘killer‘of the government wanted by President Mattarella. Letta accuses the center-right of the government of irresponsible attitude and Salvini (but also Silvio Berlusconi last Saturday in Rome) replies that they are the Pd and the M5S to jeopardize the executive and legislature with their intention to raise taxes, especially on the home. It will probably be these i leitmotiv of the clash in the next summer election campaign.

