Akihiro Daido has been appointed new president of Honda Motor Europe Spain and Portugal, replacing

who had held this position since April 2020. Under this role, Daido will be, in particular, the

maximum responsible of Honda’s car and motorcycle divisions in Spain and of the company’s motorcycle division in Portugal.

Born in Osaka, he has a degree in Local Languages ​​and Studies from the Osaka University of Foreign Studies. His relationship with Honda began in 1992, and since then he has developed an international profile linked to the Sales area, passing through several European countries such as Germany, Holland and Spain between 1998 and 2007. In the Spanish market he worked from 1998 to 2002 as sales coordinator for Honda Automobiles Spain, so his return to the Spanish subsidiary is recognition of his previous work.

Subsequently, after a year in the United States, where he participated in the application of production adjustments in this country after the 2007 crisis, in 2011 he became the Director of the Automobile and Aftermarket Division for the Middle East and Africa, in Dubai. . After holding various positions in this regional management, in 2019 he was appointed General Manager of Honda Automobiles for West Africa, based in Lagos, Nigeria, a country in which Honda has had the first vehicle assembly plant in Africa since 2013.

Daido considers that one of the most important challenges of his presidency will be “successfully directing the new launches of the automobile division and maintaining the leadership of Honda motorcycles in Spain and Portugal, in addition to promoting Honda’s strategy and vision in the process of electrification of mobility that the company is carrying out in Europe. To this end, he considers that “it is essential to foster good communication with all stakeholders, such as Customers, the Dealer network and Employees”.