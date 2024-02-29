Measures should be announced next week, but without determining employment relationships

The Ministry of Labor and Employment is expected to announce next week a proposal for minimum remuneration and social security contributions for app-based car drivers. The proposal should have been sent to Congress by the end of January, but there was disagreement between the parties on some points, such as the establishment of an employment relationship.

According to CNN Brazil, there was consensus with the platforms, including Uber and 99, allowing the measure to move forward. Despite guaranteeing minimum remuneration and social security contributions, the text should not determine the employment relationship between drivers and platforms.

In May 2023, the government created a working group to deal with the regulation of app-based transport services.

The agreement that will be presented must include drivers who work in “4-wheel” vehicles and not those from food delivery apps and other items, such as iFood and Rappi.

The agreement will be submitted to Congress via PL (bill). According to CNNthe model that will be proposed by the federal government will include a minimum remuneration for drivers.

Furthermore, the subsidy of part of the social security contribution to the INSS (National Social Security Institute) paid by companies – the other part will be paid by the service provider.

The minimum remuneration, according to the broadcaster, must be R$8.02 per hour worked. Companies will be responsible for a 20% INSS tax rate. Workers will have to pay the additional 7.5%.