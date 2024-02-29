There will be a Panda in Pomigliano d'Arco at least until 2027. Or rather a Fiat Pandina, given that the Italian brand has unveiled the special version that will be produced in the Campania plant, effectively extending the life of the current best-selling city car on the Italian market. On occasion of the unveil of this new declination, Fiat CEO Olivier Francois spoke about the lines that deal with this model in Pomigliano and how production will continue until at least 2027, differently from what was previously communicated.

At least until 2027

“We said it would stay until 2026, but we did all appropriate investments and therefore now we can say that we will be able to continue at least until 2027 and we hope to be able to go even further – her words – Production will increase by 20% starting from March given that this model, a best seller on the Italian market for 12 years, is increasingly requested abroad too“.

Italy in the future

On this occasion, Fiat's number one himself wanted to recall how the production of the Panda was brought back to Italy precisely upon his arrival at the helm of the Turin brand, underlining the importance of the Pomigliano plant: “The Panda was previously produced abroad and we decided to bring it back to Pomigliano, as part of the factory relaunch project. That of Pomigliano and Panda is the story of a rebirth, of people who believed in a dream and a project. It's the story of Fiat, who believed in his people. Sergio Marchionne had already said that it was the right thing to do. We can feel the pride of the people who work here, we are what we produce.”

Available from summer

“We decided to increase production immediately to respond to the growing demand of today and to new incentives which we hope will arrive soon – concluded Francois – The new scheme that will come into force represents a great stimulus for our plants, not only here but also in Mirafiori with 500″. Fiat has announced that the new special series Pandina will be available starting this summer in the main European countries.