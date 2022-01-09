The first days of implementing the “Friday working” system witnessed a great commitment from ministries, federal government agencies, local government agencies, and a large number of private sector establishments. Remotely for a large number of those who benefited from the flexibility of applying this system on Fridays.

The service authorities also witnessed a large turnout from customers wishing to complete their transactions, so they registered their early attendance at the centers.

The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources has identified seven controls for the flexibility of implementing the remote work system for employees during Fridays, the most important of which is the prior approval of the employee regarding his remote work on Friday from the direct manager, in coordination with the director of the department to which he belongs, and the human resources department in the workplace, taking into account giving priority to work. Remotely for the employee whose workplace is far from his residence.

In detail, last Friday, employees and workers of the federal, local and private government sectors organized their shifts from their workplaces or remotely, in implementation of the decision to adopt Friday as an official working day, with the change of the weekly holiday date to Saturday and Sunday (with the exception of the Emirate of Sharjah), with the aim of strengthening the position of the state The UAE is among the indicators of global competitiveness in the economic and business sectors, achieving business continuity with global economies and global banking transactions, and enabling employees to engage in activities that they were not able to do effectively before, such as starting a private project, completing graduate studies or traveling.

The first day of “Friday work” witnessed a great commitment within the work sectors in the country by employees and officials, to implement the new weekly work system announced by the UAE government, and it entered into force at the beginning of this year, which adopted four and a half days for official working days, from Monday to Thursday. , full time (eight hours), and on Friday half-time (4.5 hours), as ministries and federal and local government agencies opened their doors from 7:30 in the morning to 12:00 in the afternoon in front of customers, most of whom were keen to come early to complete their transactions and services before the deadlines expire “Half time”.

Most of the federal and local government employers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi recorded attendance rates that exceeded 70% of the total number of employees, most notably the headquarters of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal National Council, the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security, and the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The headquarters of the municipalities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra witnessed a turnout from customers wishing to complete their transactions, and the headquarters of the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company.

The rest of the employees began their job duties remotely, according to the visions of work officials and leaders who were given discretion regarding the flexibility of providing remote work to employees during Friday working days, except for those whose work nature requires otherwise.

The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources has set seven conditions or controls that must be adhered to when allowing some of its employees to work remotely on Friday, the first of which is that the job and the employee who occupies the job must meet the conditions and controls for remote work contained in the remote work system, approved by the Council of Ministers, with Commitment to the mechanisms and other conditions contained in the system, and the second is that the federal entity determines the appropriate jobs for it to work remotely through coordination with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in this regard, and the prior approval of the employee regarding his work remotely on Friday from the direct manager, in coordination with the director of the department that Followed by the Human Resources Department in the workplace.

According to the authority, the list of controls and requirements for remote work on Fridays also included that the federal entity ensure the presence of a sufficient number of employees at the workplace to provide the required services to customers, so that the percentage of employees working from the workplace is not less than 70% of the total number of the entity’s employees Federal, and that priority is given to remote work for the employee whose workplace is far from his place of residence, in addition to taking into account any other humanitarian conditions that employees may face in relation to the application of this system. And finally, that the Human Resources Department in the federal entity undertakes the task of supervising the rotation procedure between employees in the entity’s organizational units, who meet the conditions for remote work.

The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources notified the ministries and federal entities that it is fully prepared to overcome any obstacles they face in implementing the new work system, after completing the re-engineering of the “Bayanati” system, in line with the new work system, calling on the non-operating authorities to modify their systems to include It complies with the new work system, and provides the procedures associated with it through the existing link with the “Bayanati” system.

The authority also called on the federal authorities to abide by the new system, and to take advantage of the flexibility provided by the legislator within the executive regulations of the human resources law in the federal government, regarding flexible working hours, provided that the regulation regulating flexible working hours approved by the federal authorities is consistent with the work need, and within the limits of working hours. official work.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on institutions, companies and establishments affiliated with the private sector to take advantage of the new working hours system, by amending its internal systems related to the working days and hours of its employees, in proportion to the nature of their activities, providing a stimulating work environment for workers, and supporting their family stability.

The ministry stressed the importance of the new system of weekly work in supporting the labor market in the country, which is a global market and a main driver of the national economy, pointing out that the system ensures the sustainability of foreign transactions for private sector institutions, companies and establishments, which would ensure the interests of investors and business owners, which will reflect positively on Workers in different economic sectors and enhance their productivity.

And she stressed the importance of business owners continuing to fulfill their legal obligations towards workers in terms of maintaining the duration of working hours, and the weekly and annual leave, agreed upon in the work contracts concluded between the two parties, as well as taking into account the granting of time-outs to perform Friday prayers for employees, according to the time specified for prayer.

The holiday begins with the Friday prayer.

Employees in a number of federal and local government agencies in Abu Dhabi agreed that the work system that the state began implementing at the beginning of the new year creates a positive situation among family members, and spreads joy in the hearts of employees, stressing that the Friday half-time contributes to renewal of activity, and gives many They prepare early and plan the weekend in the best way.

Employees told «Emirates Today» that the main advantage in this decision is not to increase the duration of the weekend, but rather that it begins with Friday prayers, after which each employee returns to his home, in preparation for setting out with his family members to wherever they want.

They considered that the new work system supports improving performance and productivity in government work, as vacations give employees an additional motivation to give and work, as well as contribute to strengthening family cohesion and societal cohesion, and enhancing the quality of life for employees, especially with the extension of the weekend to be two and a half days. Helps to balance personal life and work requirements.



