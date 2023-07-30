













Gotham Knights would be about to reveal a DLC | EarthGamer









Especially in relation to the cooperative game of this title that went on sale in October of last year. Some think these signs mean nothing but they could be everything.

However, it is difficult to say what exactly is on the way to Gotham Knights. Patches do not return images or text strings to guess their purpose.

We recommend: Gotham Knights gets new free multiplayer modes.

But for some players it is a clear sign that WB Games Montréal considers that it is viable not only to maintain the game but also to create new content.

Although the specialized critics did not value it much, it had good sales and reception from the players.

Fountain: WB Games.

So it would not be unusual for WB Games to decide to extend the useful life of Gotham Knights with new DLC.

There is no shortage of players who remember that some launch files for the game suggested that it would have another playable character.

This was none other than Batman, so they venture the theory that this superhero is on his way to this title. However, this is just speculation and it remains to be seen if it ends up becoming a reality.

Currently, Gotham Knights It is available on current generation consoles, such as Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5, as well as on PC.

Being based on the Batman franchise there is a lot of material that can be harnessed to keep players engaged.

Fountain: WB Games.

So it’s best to keep an eye out for this rumored downloadable content. It may include new quests, outfits, items, or something unexpected.

Apart from Gotham Knights We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)