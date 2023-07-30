You could call the monstrosity a UFO that doesn’t fly but sails: almost four football fields long with about three thousand cabins on twenty decks, room for ten thousand people. In any case, this is the one Icon of the Seasthe biggest cruise ship from history.

The thing seems out of our world, such an incredible object about which three men recently testified before the US Congress, telling about how Washington has been hiding contact with extraterrestrial life forms for decades.

Not for earthlings

When the first images of the Icon went into the world, no sane person could imagine that it is a craft for and made by earthlings. At most biologics. This term was used by key witness David Grusch, once an intelligence officer of the US Department of Defense, in the hearing to characterize the extraterrestrial life forms found in the secretly confiscated UFOs.

Such a with biologics stuffed Icon – five times bigger than Titanic – should in any case not get into any frills in the Amsterdam port. The city council recently adopted a motion from D66 to ban cruise ships from the city centre. Such ships are considered too polluting and incompatible with the desire to reduce the number of tourists in the center.

However, this seems to be a losing battle, given the history. Cruise ships have been serving European ports since the mid-nineteenth century. At that time it was only for nobles looking for entertainment, but towards the end of that century the German shipping magnate Albert Ballin had the idea of ​​converting cargo ships into passenger ships. Soon the Hamburg-America Line was a fact. And the cruise ship saw the light.

The word has core cruising, borrowed from English, and means a ‘tourist boat trip’. Interestingly enough, it’s English cruising (1651) again from the Dutch crossthat is to say ‘go straight through’, for example through a forest.

The second part, shiphas roots in Old Saxon (skip) and in Old High German (scif), and has the same stem as disk with the basic meaning of ‘cutting, chopping’, whereby according to the Etymological dictionary (1997) ‘one can think of a hewn tree trunk’.

From such a wooden boat to the Icon of the Seas — the jump is so big that this cruise ship might as well be science fiction. In addition to the ten thousand people on board, there are also about 2,500 crew members on board. They will have their hands full with all the floundering biologics in the six ‘record-breaking’ slides in all colors of the rainbow , the seven swimming pools and nine hot tubs spread over twenty decks and eight ‘residential areas’.

One of the men who testified in Washington is an ex-fighter pilot. Suppose he had never seen such a thing before Icon of the Seas in the sights of his F-16. Judging by his testimony – he was face to face with a huge, cylindrical UFO – he would immediately open fire.