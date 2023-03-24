Robin Gosens he has no intention of giving up and today more than ever he is a player on the hunt for the starting spot in theInter. In a very long interview given to SZ he went back to talking about the interview he had in November with the Germany coach, Hansi flick. The reason why he wasn’t called up for the World Cup in Qatar is known, but Robin still thinks about it: “The non-call-up to Qatar was a huge disappointment, the lowest point so far in my career. At the time, I wasn’t playing enough and this was something I understood. I myself was very dissatisfied with myself because I had arrived at Inter with the goal of being a starter. If as a left full-back you get paid almost 30 million euros, that’s a lot of money. So with these premises, one hopes to fill the role. Inzaghi last season he was almost always playing Perisic and now lets play Marco’s? I blamed myself. In reality I was hoping that thanks to the transfer to Inter the chances of playing for the national team would have increased. Instead it was the other way around.
Why? Because I didn’t have the right physical condition to play as a starter. I was not the player Inter had hoped to buy. Part of the cause was the aftermath of the injury, which I completely underestimated. I am a player who thrives on the physique. And for a long time I could not regain my fitness. This meant that I wasn’t what I wanted to be on the pitch. I was always a second late. I was in the penalty area when the ball was already out again. In the defensive phase I either chased or didn’t catch the opponent at all. And so I couldn’t play to my strengths: I can run up and down for 90 minutes and on my best days win most duels. And I have a good sense of goal in front of goal”.
