Robin Gosens he has no intention of giving up and today more than ever he is a player on the hunt for the starting spot in theInter. In a very long interview given to SZ he went back to talking about the interview he had in November with the Germany coach, Hansi flick. The reason why he wasn’t called up for the World Cup in Qatar is known, but Robin still thinks about it: “The non-call-up to Qatar was a huge disappointment, the lowest point so far in my career. At the time, I wasn’t playing enough and this was something I understood. I myself was very dissatisfied with myself because I had arrived at Inter with the goal of being a starter. If as a left full-back you get paid almost 30 million euros, that’s a lot of money. So with these premises, one hopes to fill the role. Inzaghi last season he was almost always playing Perisic and now lets play Marco’s? I blamed myself. In reality I was hoping that thanks to the transfer to Inter the chances of playing for the national team would have increased. Instead it was the other way around.