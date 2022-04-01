The Ukrainian authorities reported this April 1 that Russian troops have partially withdrawn from the surroundings of kyiv and Chernihiv, in the north of the country. Two places from which Moscow promised to reduce its military activity. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky ratified Western indications of a regrouping of forces by the Kremlin to launch a major attack in the east and south of the country.

The governors of the kyiv region, to which the homonymous capital belongs, and of Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, assured that they have observed the withdrawal of some Russian troops from these areas of the country.

However, the Ukrainian authorities do not rule out further attacks there and in other areas.

NATO and the United States point to growing signs that Russia is using its de-escalation discourse on Ukrainian soil to regroup, resupply its forces and deploy them for an intensified offensive in the eastern part of the nation.

These are the main news of the day:

07:31 (BOG) Moscow and kyiv resume negotiations by video conference

The office of the Presidency of Ukraine, citing its negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak, assured that the two parties resumed talks, virtually, to consider the possibilities of an eventual cessation of hostilities.

The information was also confirmed by the Russian side.

“We continue the talks by videoconference (…) Our positions on Crimea and Donbass have not changed,” said Moscow’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, on one of the main issues that the Kremlin claims to end the conflict.

7:03 (BOG) Difficulties reported for civilian evacuations from Mariupol

An aide to the mayor of Mariupol said Friday that the besieged southern Ukrainian city remains closed to anyone trying to enter and is “very dangerous” for anyone trying to leave.

Petro Andryushchenko said Russian forces had prevented even the smallest amount of humanitarian supplies from reaching trapped residents since Thursday. The official noted that a humanitarian corridor has not yet been opened as planned.

The Red Cross said it is not certain whether evacuations from the besieged city will take place this Friday. “We remain hopeful, we are in action moving towards Mariupol (…) but it is not yet clear that this will happen today,” said Ewan Watson, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, in Geneva.

Russia has mounted a brutal siege on Mariupol, Ukraine, framing it as the key to a war of liberation. In reality, it’s a campaign against a city that is critical to Russia’s strategy. What is happening in Mariupol? Listen to today’s episode of The Daily.https://t.co/AAzgQVvdCN — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 1, 2022



kyiv charged that a day earlier Russian forces blocked a convoy of 45 buses trying to get people out after the Russian military agreed to a limited ceasefire in the area. Only 631 people were able to leave the port town in private cars.

Russian forces also seized 14 tons of food and medical supplies from a dozen buses trying to reach Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The city has been the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war.









06:40 (BOG) Russia accuses Ukraine of air strike on Belgorod gas depot

In what would be the first such attack, if confirmed, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, accused the Ukrainian military of flying helicopter gunships across the border on the morning of April 1 and attacking an oil deposit.

The deposit managed by the Russian energy giant Rosneft is located about 35 kilometers north of the border between the two countries.

The aircraft attack set the facility on fire and two people were injured, according to Gladkov.

“The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an airstrike by two Ukrainian armed forces helicopters that entered the territory of Russia at low altitude,” the governor wrote.

Until now it has not been possible to independently verify the accusation or the images circulating on social networks of the alleged assault.

The Russian government has reported bombing from Ukraine before, including an incident last week in which a military chaplain was killed, but not an incursion into its airspace.

6:23 (BOG) Zelensky: The withdrawal of Russian troops is just a tactic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russian withdrawals from the north and center of the country are just a military tactic to increase force in new attacks in the southeast of the country.

The president warned that Kremlin troops are consolidating and preparing “powerful attacks” in eastern and southern Ukraine, including besieged Mariupol, where authorities announced a new attempt to evacuate civilians on Friday.

“We know their intentions (…) We know that they are moving away from those areas in which we hit them to focus on other very important ones in which it may be difficult for us. There will be battles ahead,” Zelensky said.

06:05 (BOG) Some Russian troops are still in Chernobyl

Some Russian troops are still in the “exclusion zone” around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, a Ukrainian official said Friday, a day after foreign forces left the site.

“Russians were seen in the exclusion zone this morning,” said Yevhen Kramarenko, who heads the agency in charge of the area.

Russian military troops departed the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear power plant early Friday, handing control back to Ukrainians. https://t.co/sRjWtNwYlP — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 1, 2022



Ukraine’s state power company, Energoatom, reported that the withdrawal of Russian troops came after soldiers received “significant doses” of radiation while digging trenches in the forest, in the exclusion zone around the closed plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it could not independently confirm that version.

5:43 (BOG) Russia’s partial withdrawal from Chernihiv signaled

The governor of Chernihiv, Viacheslav Chaus, maintained that some Russian troops had withdrawn from this area in the north of the country, but that others remained in their region.

“Air and missile attacks are (still) possible in the region, no one rules it out,” he stressed in a video message.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian forces have retaken control of the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka, which lie south of Chernihiv and are located along one of the main supply routes between that city and the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

The Russian military has subjected both Chernihiv and kyiv to continued air and ground-launched missile attacks, despite Moscow officials saying they planned to reduce military activity in those areas.

5:22 (BOG) The Russian Army is reportedly withdrawing from the kyiv region

Governor Oleksandr Pavlyuk stated that in the kyiv region they have been able to observe “the movement of several columns of joint (Russian) vehicles”.

The official said that the Russian forces had left the town of Hostomel, next to a major airport, but were entrenching themselves in the town of Bucha.

He also pointed out that some Moscow forces are heading towards the border with Belarus, a country allied with the Kremlin.

Likewise, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry indicated that its Army has continued to carry out successful counterattacks, but limited to the east and northeast of kyiv.

Despite the fact that Russian negotiators offered last Tuesday, March 29, to “radically reduce” its military activity in the towns surrounding the capital and Chernihiv, the West points out that the Russian Army would be seeking a repositioning of its forces.

With Reuters and AP