Despite the fact that the end of the “Netflix era” has come, the virtual platforms continue with everything. Proof of this are the new improvements that come to the Google TV service during this month of May 2023among which stand out the hibernation mode that helps improve the performance of the platform.

in the race of streamingGoogle does not want to be left behind, because in addition to Give away 800 live TV channels to US consumersthis month it will implement a series of improvements to its service.

While it is true that the personalized experience of smart TVs and streaming devices was already quite good on Google TV, the technology giant shows that it does not like to stay in its comfort zone, hence it has announced some improvements.

In this sense, Google recently announced that it will implement some innovations in its electronic application for smart televisions equipped with the android tv software.

During this month of May of the current year, Google TV will incorporate an improvement related to storage called “App Hibernation”, which automatically forces apps to hibernate when they have not been used for more than 30 daysso they don’t run in the background and therefore take up less space.

In addition, the size of Android app packages for Google TV has been decreased by 25%which translates into more space on the devices for more downloads.

For its part, in relation to streaming performance, Google has significantly improved the launch speed of the app. Now, the response time from when Google TV is pressed is much faster. In addition to this, the loading time of the startup animation has been reduced, which improves the performance of the apps.

It should be noted that, according to what was reported by Google, the updates are being applied automatically to all devices compatible with the Google TV app, so users of this service do not have to do anything to be able to have them.