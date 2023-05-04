Orlando Silva attended a dinner organized for members of the Council on Wednesday; big tech representatives are part of the group

the deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), rapporteur for the bill on fake news (2,630 of 2020), briefly participated in a dinner hosted by lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, known as Kakay, for members of the Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development, known as Conselhão, on Wednesday night (May 3, 2023). There, he met Fabio Coelho, President of Google in Brazil, and Marcelo Lacerda, Director of Government Relations and Public Policy at Google in Brazil. According to reports, there were no constraints and the deputy spoke for a few minutes with representatives of the big tech. The vote on the project, which would take place on Tuesday (May 2, 2023), was postponed after pressure from digital platforms and the opposition.