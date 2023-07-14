the channels FAST (free television with advertising) are becoming inevitable these days and are gaining popularity thanks to their combination of family reruns and news programming offered at no cost. Almost any modern smart TV you buy these days will include a large number of them. Roku and Amazon (with Fire TV) are big advocates of this type of content. And now, Google is further intensifying its focus on content FAST linear.

Starting today in the United States, the platform Google TV of the company is adding a large number of channels FAST additional. Whether you’re watching from a Chromecast or a TV running the software, you’ll start to see them appear in the next few weeks.

Google TV already offered content FAST of pluto tvbut now it is expanding its offer to include channels of tube, plex and Haystack News. Besides, Google TV you are adding your own channels FAST that can be streamed without having to go into an app. Google states that this adds up to a total of “more than 800 channels free TV streams from multiple providers in one place.” However, you should keep in mind that when the company mentions “one place”, it refers only to the guide of TV live; in some cases, you’ll still need to install and open some of these apps to view the associated channels.

As a sign of how seriously he takes the drive to FAST, Google also plans to “bring the new guide to TV and free channels to devices android tv eligible later this year,” which means this won’t just be limited to new software Google TV. if you have a Nvidia ShieldTV or other hardware based on android tv, you will also be able to access these channels. For people who refuse to pay for any type of subscription service from TV live, programming FAST It can definitely come in handy to fill in idle moments when you are tired of Netflix, HBO Max or other major streaming services.

However, if you pay for YouTube TV, Sling TV or another service that was already integrated with the guide TV live from Google TVthis deluge of new content could be overwhelming. Google told me there is no way to completely hide the content FASTbut the channels of TV Live streams of your subscriptions will at least appear at the top of the guide. You’ll be able to save your favorite networks to the top of the guide for quicker access, so hopefully there’s a minimal amount of scrolling through dozens and dozens of linear channels with shows you’ve never heard of. But sometimes that’s part of the experience FAST, friends. At least they’re organized into categories that are easier to explore.

The expansion of the tab TV live comes after Google will implement other changes in the interface of Google TV, mainly focused on the home screen, in February. This redesign included the “Movies” and “Shows” sections being removed from the main navigation bar and moved to the “For You” tab. Before that, Google improved the library and optimized the guide TV live.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: It feels a bit like going back in time to watch channels with commercials, but once you do, you find that there were breaks to go to the bathroom or kitchen, distract yourself a bit… not bad, and find old shows that will awaken your nostalgia.