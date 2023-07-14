Since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive on June 4, kyiv has recaptured about 253 square kilometers of territory, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. The epicenter of the fighting is southern and eastern Ukraine, where Russia has concentrated its attacks since the start of the invasion. In the Zaporizhzhia region, volunteers join the 35th Brigade of the Marine Infantry to retake ground towards the Azov Sea and Mariupol.

#Correspondents #meter #counteroffensive #earned #blood #admits #Ukrainian #Army