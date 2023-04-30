According to those who know the subject, the well-known “it was Netflix”but streaming platforms continue to pocket millions of dollars for their series, movies and other productions, since the home entertainment business has turned out to be quite profitable.

Under this framework, Google’s streaming platform, known as Google TV, has made available to millions of users a total of 800 live TV channels completely freebut you have to meet a requirement.

First of all, you must bear in mind that in order to have Google TV you have three options: on the one hand, buy a smart tv with android tv; On the other hand, buy a Chromecast with Google TVor download the official app on mobile devices, both Android as iOS.

In this sense, up to now, the company has not yet revealed the names of all the 800 free TV channels that it will offer to millions of people, but it is known that movies, series, news and cartoons can be found, among other television programs. entertainment.

To date, the following are the channels known to be available on Google TV:

ABC News Live

America’s Test Kitchen

American Classics

The Asylum

Battery Pop

CBC News

chivetv

deal or no deal

Divorce Court

Dry Bar Comedy

FailArmy

Filmrise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

It’s Showtime at the Apollo!

Kevin Hart’s LOL! networks

Love Nature

Maverick Black Cinema

MooviMex

Nature Vision

NBC News Now

Newsmax TV

nosy

The Pet Collective

Power Nation

Reelz

teletubbies

Today All Day

Toon Goggles

usa today

World Poker Tour

Wu Tang Collection TV

Xumo Crime TV

Xumo Movies

Xumo Westerns

Now, according to what was released by Google, The only people who will be able to have totally free access to the 800 streaming TV channels will be those who live in the United States.

Also, so far the technology giant has not reported when its free streaming service will be available in other countries outside the territory of the North American nation.