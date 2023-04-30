In detail, the Sudanese army announced in a statement, yesterday, Saturday, that units of the Central Reserve Police have gradually begun to open areas south of Khartoum.

In its statement, the army confirmed that the operational situation is stable in all military regions of the country, accusing, at the same time, the Rapid Support Forces of pushing reinforcements from the west of the country, which have been dealt with.

He explained that a security committee from West Darfur state succeeded in reducing tribal tension in the state.

The army indicated that the evacuations of nationals of some countries continued through Khartoum and Port Sudan.

For its part, the Rapid Support Forces warned of attempts to expand the circle of war and involve the central reserve forces in the fighting, accusing the Sudanese army of violating the declared armistice.

A spokesman for the support forces stated that they repelled an attack by the Sudanese army on the “Salha Camp”, stressing that the army forces suffered losses.

The Rapid Support Forces renewed their full commitment to the declared humanitarian truce to open safe passages for citizens to meet their basic needs and to facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals.

between the army and the rapid support

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces, Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah, confirmed that the Sudanese army would not allow the country to be kidnapped for the benefit of one person, as he put it.

The Sudanese Armed Forces spokesman added that the crisis in Sudan is a military problem and cannot be transformed into a political framework.

On the other hand, the advisor to the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Youssef Ezzat, said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that there are those who control the decision of the Sudanese army.

Ezzat affirmed the RSF’s commitment to the armistice, accusing the army of violating it.

The advisor to the commander of the Rapid Support Forces also confirmed Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo’s readiness to sit at the negotiating table with the army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on the condition that he be able to control the decision-making positions in the army.

He added that the Rapid Support Forces have a vision regarding resolving the crisis and stopping the war.