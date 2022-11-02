Google Play Games for PC it was launched publicly in some territories: USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. It is an application that allows you to play Android games from a PC and is currently in beta.

Google Play Games testing began in January 2022 in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, so the program was expanded to Australia and Thailand as well. Currently trying to connect to the application page from Italy it is said that Google Play Games is not available on our territory. However, if you want you can register via email to stay updated on news.

Google Play Games could be the perfect synthesis between mobile and PC gaming

THE official requirements of the application speak of a system with at least Windows 10 installed, 20GB of free space on SSD, an Intel UHD Graphics 630 or higher GPU, a CPU with four physical cores and at least 8GB of RAM. The progress made in the games will be synchronized between Android and PC, so you can continue playing on other devices as well if you wish.

Currently i titles available on Google Play Games there are eighty-five, but Google will soon add more. Included games include Arknights, Asphalt 9: Legends, Awaken: Chaos Era, and more.

Consider that Google Play Games is not tied to Android applications for Windows 11, which are the result of Microsoft’s efforts and which are downloaded from the Amazon store. The effort is similar, but the actors are different.

Could this be the right time for Google to launch into the world of video games? In reality, the Mountain View giant already collects a lot from the products present in its digital store, but its most important attempt to also become a publisher in the sector, Google Stadia, has ended miserably and will close its doors in January 2023, after a few years from launch.