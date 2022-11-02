The Liga MX Femenil continues to take solid steps towards its consolidation. Every time the fans are more familiar and hooked with the teams of this competition. The fans of this circuit can celebrate great news: the first leg of the semifinals between América and Chivas de Guadalajara will be broadcast on open television.
The Women’s Classic National Edition can be seen on Televisa’s Channel 9 signal next Friday, November 4 at 6:00 p.m. This was confirmed by Liga MX Femenil on their social networks. The match will be held at the Azteca Stadium.
This is not the first duel in the league that is broadcast on open television in the Apertura 2022 tournament.
In mid-October, the matchday 16 match between América and Pumas was broadcast, which ended with a score of 6-1 in favor of the Águilas.
Chivas de Guadalajara finished the regular phase of the tournament in the first position of the table with 43 units, one point more than Rayadas and five more than Tigres. For its part, the Eagles were in fourth place in the general classification, with 36 points.
In the quarterfinals, the Sacred Flock beat Cruz Azul 2-1 on aggregate, while América defeated Xolos de Tijuana 3-0,
#Clásico #América #Chivas #Femenil #open #television
Leave a Reply